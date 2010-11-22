World of Warcraft changes forever tomorrow; the Cataclysm is here

The 4.0.3a patch is scheduled to hit World of Warcraft in the next 24 hours, bringing with it the long prophesised destruction of Azeroth. This is very good news: from tomorrow (Wednesday in the UK), you'll be able to play most of the new content before World of Warcraft: Cataclysm's release date of December 7th. If you've been thinking of coming back to WoW, now is the perfect time; you'll get to see most of what's new to Catacylsm, even on a free trial. Read on for a full list of what's hitting the servers tomorrow.
As posted on the World of Warcraft forums , here's what we can and can't expect from this week's 4.0.3a update:
What is in:
- Portals in Dalaran Removed
- Class trainers in Dalaran where portals once were
- New race-class combinations (excluding Worgen/Goblin)
- New Gnome/Troll starting areas
- Changes to existing zones
- New Cataclysm load screens
- New Cataclysm intro cinematic
- New Cataclysm login screen
- New music
- City Quartermasters, with rep tabards
- Bug fixes
- Class balancing
- Druids, paladins, priests, and shaman will have their talent trees reset
- Threads pertaining to specific class changes:
- New hunter pets to tame (Monkey, fox, dog, and beetle, as well as new skins for exsisting pet classes. Complete list here )
- A steam powered auctioneer, similar to the engineering only one in the Like Clockwork store, has been added next to the justice point vendors in Dalaran. They are now usable by all non-engineers.
- Experience required to gain levels 71 through 80 is being reduced by 20%
What is not in, and arriving on December 7th
- Creating Worgen/Goblin characters
- Worgen/Goblin start zones
- Archeology
- Professions past 450 (Illustrious Grand Master)
- Guild leveling
- Guild achievements
- Eastern Kingdoms/Kalimdor flight
- New Zones (80+)
- Race Changing to new class combinations
Cataclysm is now available for pre-order , which will let you pre-load the game so that you can play as soon as the expansion goes live. PC Gamer UK has a thriving World of Warcraft guild; join them on the PC Gamer forums .
[via MMO Champion ]