What lies within Cataclysm's brimstone box?

Unboxing2

PC Gamer's MMO expert Josh Augustine isn't in the office today. But his World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Collectors Edition is. Watch within as we unearth the contents of the box that holds Josh's freetime for the next eight months with you.

Included in the box is

  • World of Warcraft: Cataclysm game

  • Cataclysm mouse pad

  • The Art of cataclysm book

  • Collectors edition soundtrack

  • Behind the scenes DVD of Cataclysm

  • World of Warcraft trading card game starter packs and exclusive cards

  • In-game content: lil'Deathwing pet & Starcraft II avatar portraits

