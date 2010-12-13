World of Warcraft: Cataclysm becomes "fastest selling PC Game of all time"

Blizzard have announced that in the first 24 hours of going on sale, Cataclysm sold more than 3.3 million copies, breaking previous records for the fastest selling PC game.

The figures were released by Blizzard today, and include internal figures, reports from retailers and digital pre-sales. The previous record for fastest selling PC game was set by the last World of Warcraft expansion, Wrath of the Lich King, with 2.8 million sales on the first day.

The figures were helped by the huge simultaneous worldwide release that Blizzard organised, which saw the game go on sale in US, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Europe, Russia, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand at the same time. Over 15000 people attended midnight launch events that took place across the world on December 7th.

Blizzard weren't the only ones holding launch events. For more World of Warcraft goodness check out our Cataclysm launch liveblog and our Cataclysm first impressions .