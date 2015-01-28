World of Warcraft 6.1 hits PTR, contains selfie camera

Patch 6.1 for World of Warcraft is now in the Public Test Realm. You can see a run-down of its features—including a better Blood Elf and Twitter integration—right here.

Also in Patch 6.1: a S.E.L.F.I.E. camera. It's a camera that lets you take selfies, because it's 2015 and if a person wants to take a selfie of their digital avatar, they damn well better be able to take a selfie of their digital avatar.

To get the camera, players need to complete Field Photography, a rare level 100 garrison mission. If they subsequently complete the mission Lens Some Hands, they'll be able to upgrade the camera with three filters—a Sketch filter, Black and White filter, and "Death" filter.

When the patch goes live for the stable branch we will, of course, be asking you to send us your best WoW selfies. We're hip to the trends like that.

Image: 'Leeyloo'