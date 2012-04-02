World of Tanks 7.2 patch brings new maps and more US tank destroyers

The 7.2 update for World of Tanks has been released, and it's a big one. This massive new patch brings with it two new maps, several new US tanks and a whole host of balance changes to the recently released French tanks. There's also a snazzy trailer to mark the occasion, showing the new maps and tanks at their scenery exploding best.

The US's unique high speed, low armour tank destroyers proved very popular with players when they were released last year and this new update takes that hint by adding several new vehicles to that line. The new tanks, the M8A1, the T49, the M18, the T25-2, and the T28 prototype all embrace the turreted tank destroyer design that made the US so popular, offering more to those who enjoyed the high risk, high reward play style of tanks like the M10 Wolverine.

The two new maps are Province, a small, tightly contested map set in the picturesque Italian countryside and Live Oaks, World of Tanks' first US based map. Live Oaks looks particularly interesting, it sports a small town Americana look, complete with red brick factories, white picket fences and classic 50s style billboards. Do you fancy trampling this ode to the American dream underneath your merciless tank treads? I know I do, so if you see someone called SirTankingtonSmythe running over the picket fences tonight, be sure to say hi.

Here's the summary of new content. The full patch notes, which contain numerous balance changes too long to list here, can be found at the World of Tanks Wiki .