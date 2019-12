Wargaming.net have released 15 early screens their upcoming, free to play boat 'em up, of World of Battleships. The warships themselves look mighty and satisfying, but it's interesting to see so many planes in the images. Will we be able to launch squadrons of fighters and bombers from aircraft carriers? That would be awesome. You'll find the images below. Click to see them at their full size, as 'twas meant to be.