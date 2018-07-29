Wizard of Legend has sold half a million copies, is on sale

(Image credit: Contingent99)

"Wizard of Legend is probably the closest we're ever going to get to a good Avatar: The Last Airbender game", Austin Wood wrote back in May when two-person indie studio Contingent99 released their RPG. He went on to sum it up as "an isometric dungeon crawler about clearing out procedurally generated labyrinths using elemental spells ranging from fists of flame and exploding boulders to ice spears and good old-fashioned lightning bolts."

It's now sold 500,000 copies cross-platform, so that's on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One as well as PC. Although given its 2,451 reviews and Very Positive rating on Steam it's obviously doing quite well there.

The game has just had a free update called Nocturne, which adds an NPC who will randomize your runs through the Chaos Trials. It also apparently includes "better load times, better framerate in single player and co-op, tweaks of Arcanas, and more."

To celebrate, Wizard of Legend is on sale for 10% off, although only until Wednesday.