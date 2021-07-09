Here's the full trailer for The Witcher season 2

At the end of the WitcherCon stream today, Henry Cavill introduced a proper trailer for The Witcher season 2. You can watch it above.

Back in mid-June, Netflix showed us a tiny 10-second long video. This one is much more substantial. It starts with Geralt and Ciri traveling to Kaer Morhen—low voices, big statements about destiny and a changing world—and then, as you'd expect, things escalate.

Also announced today: a release date. The Witcher season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix on December 17 of this year.

The WitcherCon stream gave us a few small details, too. We learned that Geralt will encounter a Leshy—a very nasty forest monster—and that we won't see him bathing in any tubs, I'm afraid. Also important: A look at Jaskier's more "rock and roll" style, seen below.

Also coming soon is a Witcher anime movie focused on Geralt's mentor, Vesemir, which Netflix announced will release before the second season of the show on August 23.

As it happens, Vesemir, played by Kim Bodnia in the show, is showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's favorite new character in season 2. A scene involving "Vesemir and Ciri in a Kaer Morhen lab" is her favorite from the season, she said, and "took an entire day to shoot."

