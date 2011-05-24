Witcher 2 developers to announce new project at E3 2011

A message to Czech Eurogamer , picked up by VG247 , reveals that The Witcher 2 developers CD Projekt will be announcing a new game at E3 2011 in just a few weeks time. It won't be a Witcher 2 expansion pack, or an announcement of The Witcher 2 on consoles, it'll be something completely new. We'll know more soon enough. Keep your browser pointed at PCGamer.com. We have big plans for E3 this year. Until then, let's speculate. What would you like to see CD Projekt do next?