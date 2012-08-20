Win tickets for a chance compete in the World Cyber Games at Insomnia 46 this weekend

Are you quite good at games? Are you better than quite good? Samsung are giving away two pairs of tickets to the first stage of the World Cyber Games competition that's due to kick off at Insomnia 46 in Telford this week. StarCraft 2 and World of Tanks competitions will run between 24 and 27 August and winners stand a chance of reaching the World Cyber Games finals in Kunshan, China at the end of November.

Here's your chance to win a Turn Up and Play access ticket worth £55. That includes entry to the event and camping access. The tickets are valid for the entire event, and includes "full access to our amazing gaming Exhibition Hall during opening hours, entry into as many tournaments as the schedule allows, and the ability to watch all of the awesome tournament action from our live finals arena!"

To win a pair of tickets, answer the following question in the comments. The two best answers will receive a pair. The competition will close on Wednesday. Gaming tournaments are a serious business, how would you warm up to take on Telford at Insomnia 46? The funniest answers will win, and you have until Wednesday to enter. This competition is open to UK residents only. Good luck!