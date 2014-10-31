Win a free Steam key for Crusader Kings 2

Update: we are aware that some of the Steam keys being sent out today are having problems. We're working with Paradox to solve the problem, and hope to resume sending out new keys shortly. Thanks for your patience.

Update two: we've got some new working keys from Paradox and will be emailing them out gradually over the course of the coming days. Thanks again for bearing with us.

Update three: replacement keys will be sent out this week. Sorry for the delay, and thanks for your patience.

Update four, the final update: Replacement keys have been sent out. Be sure to check spam folders if yours hasn't magicked its way to your inbox.

Crusader Kings 2 is a strategy game about power and politics in medieval Europe. You must rally vassals to your cause, outwit unruly nobles, negotiate with the papacy and do anything it takes to secure your succession in a world of complex power struggles. It's one of our favourite strategy games and we're delighted to be able to give ten thousand readers the chance to find out why.

For a chance to grab a key, simply enter your email address in the box below. On Monday November 3 the system will randomly pick ten thousand addresses from all of the entrants, and email the keys out to winners directly. Winners will receive a key that unlocks the full game on Steam.

The base game is as deep and rich as they come—find out more in our Crusader Kings 2 review—but it also has a fantastic modding scene. The total conversion that swaps Europe for Game of Throne's Westeros is especially good, as Rich discovered when he roleplayed Ned Stark in our six-part diary series. All this could be yours, should your email address be selected. You can enter using the widget below. Good lucK!