Win a Deluxe Adventure Bundle key for Hearthstone's Tombs of Terror

In advance of Hearthstone's next solo adventure, Tombs of Terror, Blizzard has provided PC Gamer with 100 codes for the Deluxe Adventure Bundle to give away. So here we are, giving them away.

The bundle normally costs $20, and includes access to all four chapters and the finale, a random Saviors of Uldum Legendary, and a League of Explorers card back.

This giveaway is a raffle, meaning that any number of people can enter, and 100 will be randomly chosen and emailed Battle.net codes. The raffle will end this Friday afternoon at 4 pm Pacific, and this article will be updated when it's over.

To enter, just drop your email address in the form below, or over here. Godankey will only use your email address to send you a key if you win, and won't keep it.

Tombs of Terror chapters one and two launch September 17, so there's still a few days before you can play. Chapter three will release on September 24, and the final chapter plus the finale are coming on October 1.