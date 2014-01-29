Popular

Wildstar's new DevSpeak video details customisation of all kinds

By

Ugh, customisation? As someone with only a couple of dyes and no-frills armour in Guild Wars 2, the aesthetic expression side of MMOs just doesn't do it for me. Still, that's what the new Wildstar dev diary is about, so I guess I'll suck it up and... what's that? They've got granular item customisation allowing for stat-boosts on weapons. Well in that case, what are we even waiting for?!

Yay, marginal improvements on items and equipment!

There's certainly a lot of menus on show in the video, but it's difficult to get a full feel for the complexity or depth without really knowing what the impact of those choices are. Despite this, it's a promising sign that the developers have got a handle of all the avenues of customisation that will appeal to different types of players - from items, to houses, to a character's look.

That seems to be a sign of Carbine's approach to the game. While it doesn't look like a revolution in MMO design, the developers sound like they've put a lot of thought into the reasons behind the standard systems, and expanded and improved as needed. You can read more about their approach in Chris's preview from last year .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments