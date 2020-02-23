Wild siege weapon sandbox Besiege is 50% off for launch, so here are some GIFs

After a few years in Early Access, siege weapon playground Besiege released this week to little fanfare. Which is inappropriate because it is in theory, at least, about the age of fanfares. That is wrong and bad to me, so we're going to celebrate one of the most hilarious games of the last few years, a physics sandbox that encourages players to create absolutely crazy engines of war and set them loose on a bunch of campaign levels and/or each other. At its launch, gifs of Besiege in action were a staple on Twitter and Reddit, so I'd like to show off some of my favorites from a casual perusal of some out there.

You can find Besiege on Steam for $5. Now I will make with the GIFs:

Anywho, that's all for now lads.