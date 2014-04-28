Why Bungie's Destiny isn't coming to PC—for now

Today's a big media day for Destiny, the upcoming MMOFPS that you've maybe heard a little bit about. It's made by Bungie, the studio that made Halo. The first two games in that series were published on PC. Destiny, however, won't make it to our beloved platform. Now Bungie has explained why, while leaving the door open for the studio to change its mind in the future.

The short answer is that Bungie is already too busy trying to release the game simultaneously on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. All of these versions are being built by Bungie in-house, and also share the same persistent world. It's also the first time Bungie has developed for a Sony platform. Altogether, this is a massive engineering challenge for the team, and to create a PC version as well sounded like on step too far.

"Frankly, it's not a thought we can spend time thinking about right now,” Bungie COO Pete Parsons told Eurogamer in an interview. “Just building up the game and putting it across generations of platforms, and working on platforms we've never worked on before with the PlayStation 3, these are very big challenges. I'm thankful we have the engineering team we do."

The great news is that a PC version is not completely off the table. Parsons also said that he looks forward to “our future conversations around PC,” and that they love the platform. That is a far cry from an official announcement, but what I'm hearing there is that there's still a chance.