What the hell did Goat Simulator become when we weren’t looking?

To say Goat Simulator has gone off the rails isn't exactly fair, given that I'm not sure it was ever affixed to the rails in the first place. This is a game, in case the name didn't give it away, that's inherently about the ridiculous. But somehow, with each DLC drop, it's managed to become even more absurd, to the point that I'm not even sure what we're dealing with anymore. The next expansion is titled Waste of Space, and is an outer space-themed update with a trailer narrated by an Arnold Schwarzenegger impersonator.

It opens with a reference to The Force Awakens, and continues to fit as many sci-fi gags into the two-minute running time as possible. Almost hidden among all the jokes are shots of a game that's barely recognizable from the one that developer Coffee Stain Studios launched on April Fool's Day two years ago.

The primary physics-playground this time around appears to be a lunar colony, complete with flying vehicles and habitation domes, but there's a brief shot of what seems to be a flyable, first-person spaceship sequence. At that point, it isn't even about controlling your own ungulate anymore; that's a completely different game. We take our eyes off of Coffee Stain for one minute, and suddenly it's making a barnyard Star Citizen.

I don't know, maybe this is what Goat Simulator has always been. But it feels like Waste of Space is branching out past its "look, this goat can grab things with its floppy tongue" sense of humor, and maybe into being an actual... game?Probably crazy talk, but we'll find out either way when the DLC launches on Steam tomorrow.