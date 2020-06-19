What is Apex Legends' download size today?

Apex Legends is not a small game—but compared to other battle royale games today, it's actually a relatively compact download. With Apex Legends set to come to Steam this fall, it might be time to clear some SSD space.

The Steam page for Apex Legends lists a needed 22GB of drive space, but that's not how big the game is on EA's platform, Origin. Here's how much space you'll likely need.

What's Apex Legends' download size? On Origin, Apex Legends is currently a 25.82 GB download and requires 40.40 GB of free space to install.

It's possible the Steam version of Apex Legends will be a different file size, but the specs listed on the Steam page may also be outdated or inaccurate. If you're looking to get into Apex Legends when it releases on Steam (or sooner, if you play it via Origin), you'll need 40.40 gigabytes of free space on your SSD or HDD to install it.

That's a good chunk of space, but not too bad with a little perspective. Call of Duty: Warzone is in the ballpark of 100GB, and has had updates bigger than Apex Legends in its entirety.