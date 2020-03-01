What did you play last week?

Natalie Clayton played Bloodroots, a game of high-speed murder chaos on battlefields full of disposable weapons. Jump in a tyre and roll over someone, then grab a ladder to spin around your head like a bludgeoning whirlwind. Mr. Wolf, who is not an actual wolf, is a man out for revenge across the frontier, but I suspect this is not a game where the story matters much. "It's Hotline Miami for the Canadian frontier," Natalie says.

Chris Schilling played Lair of the Clockwork God, which is the new game from the creators of Ben There, Dan That! It sounds just as puerile and hilarious, combining Ben and Dan's love of ludicrous adventure game puzzles with a gentle parody of the heartfelt 2D platformer—the kind where you explore both your emotions and a single mechanical tweak to the genre that probably involves time or gravity.

Harry Shepherd is still playing Skyrim, like a lot of us thanks to endless new mods coming out as well as the base game's huge scope. It's still a good game, don't let anybody convince you that the nine years since its release has magically turned it into a bad one.

Tyler Wilde has been playing Rover Mechanic Simulator, a game about fixing up Mars rovers. It's a bit like the mechanic scenes between races in a game like Street Rod, only without the races. This isn't a game about driving rovers, as Tyler points out, just satisfyingly tinkering with them.

Christopher Livingston has gone back to college in The Sims 4 and had a very relatable experience, which is to say it's mostly sad. Stick with his story of sobbing himself to sleep at a simulated learning academy, it's worth it.

James Davenport continues making people want to give Fortnite another chance, most recently thanks to the fact it's got new areas that contain spy vaults full of AI henchmen to murder or stealth and gear to loot. Every new thing that gets added to Fortnite seems like a strange idea, but entire miniature Metal Gear Solid levels really takes the cake.

I've worked my way through all 15 demos in the Haunted PS1 Demo Disc collection. I definitely recommend Dread Delusion, a time-limited demo for a first-person RPG in basically a low-poly Lordran, and Heartworm, which is like the first Silent Hill right down to the tank controls with a protagonist who looks like she stepped out of the OG Tomb Raider. There's a lot of odd stuff in this collection and it's totally worth your time if the low-poly 3D horror aesthetic is your thing.

But enough about us. What about you? Has anyone tried Corruption 2029, from the makers of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden? Are we still playing Escape From Tarkov? Let us know!