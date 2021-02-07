What did you play last week?

Kat Bailey played fantasy metroidvania Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth. It's based on a series that started life as a home D&D campaign before becoming a cross-media whirlwind, including an anime, and now, years later, a 2D platformer about an elven archer with some sweet animation.

Rachel Watts played Nuts, a game about spying on squirrels with cameras to find where they're hiding their, well, nuts. She says it plays "more like a hard-boiled detective game than a relaxing squirrel-tracking adventure", and apparently there's a lot more going on than a surface-level reading might suggest.

Christopher Livingston played Valheim, the latest Early Access survival sensation. This one is Viking-themed, which makes all the difference. It's set in a heavy metal Norse purgatory, where you're supposed to slay monstrous enemies of Odin to earn your way out, and it's those epic battles that make the building and crafting worthwhile.

I've been playing the demo of Roguebook, the latest roguelike deckbuilder in the mold of Slay the Spire. It's the first of its genre to have a look that appeals to me right off the bat (though the Spire grew on me over time), and the only one that really rewards you for gathering more cards rather than deleting half your deck as you go. Those two things have kept my interest so far.

Enough about us. What about you? Have you returned to the World of Darkness for Werewolf: The Apocalypse—Earthblood? Or returned to the 1980s for 8-bit ninja sidescroller Cyber Shadow? Have you tried any of the demos in the Steam Game Festival like Roguebook? Let us know!