The Switch release of Stardew Valley has filled my house with that endless, plucky music again. I tried to resist it, but watching all that sick parsnip growing action eventually drew me to my PC to give Stardew my first real go. I played it a bit when it came out, but not long enough to build up a proper farm. 20 hours in now, I am the mayonnaise king.

I've accepted that I'm a bad PUBG player, in part because I'm too focused on getting stuff and not enough on not dying, so it's an appropriate break—all I'm doing in Stardew is getting stuff. A chicken coop. Some chickens. A mayonnaise machine. More chickens. More mayonnaise. An endless stream of mayonnaise. Mayonnaise for everyone in town. My backpack isn't big enough to hold all this mayonnaise. See? It's basically the same game: just like in PUBG, I need to find a new backpack as soon as possible. Except for mayonnaise. It's much more pleasant.

What are you playing this weekend, or whenever you have an evening to play? Let us know in the comments! I've been tempted to play Shadow of War, as well, but I'm worried I'll go looking for, but will never find, a story as good as Tim's. I'll probably recruit a few PC Gamer Club members to play some Rocket League, too, if I'm not too busy handling all this mayonnaise while half-watching a hockey game.