We're giving away 250 keys for the Spellbreak closed beta

Spellbreak is a supernatural battle royale that trades conventional weapons of war for devastating magical spells. It made a very good impression when we checked it out in early 2019 and it's been expanded and improved considerably since then. It's currently in a second round of closed beta testing, and we're raffling off 250 keys that'll get you into the action.

For a shot at a key, enter your email address in the widget below. You've got until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on April 2 to put your name in the hat, and then the keys will be drawn and sent out to winners. The closed beta keys will not roll over into the full game when it releases, which is currently expected to happen sometime this year, but the beta is set to run indefinitely so you should have lots of time to get in there and mix it up.

And don't worry, you're not signing up for anything—we won't see any of the addresses entered, and Godankey doesn't save them once the keys are sent.

If you're not one of the lucky winners, you can sign up for a shot at access at playspellbreak.com, or buy your way in with the purchase a Founder Pack at the Epic Games Store. To keep up with what's happened and what's coming next, you can also follow along with the closed beta roadmap. Good luck!