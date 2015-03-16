We're giving away $1000 worth of Steam keys with Bundle Stars

Would you like to win $1,000 worth of Steam keys? You've come to the right place. We've teamed up with Bundle Stars to offer a fantastic collection of 38 games to one winner, including the entire Batman: Arkham series, Shadow of Mordor, Crusader Kings 2, Tropico 5, Planetary Annihilation and lots, lots more.

To enter simply follow the instructions in the giveaway box below. A winner will be randomly selected on Thursday at 4PM. If you miss out on the big prize, you could still win the Killer Bundle 2, which will be awarded to ten runners-up. That includes WW2 shooter Enemy Front, Blitzkirieg 1 & 2, Space Rangers HD, Hegemony Rome and more.

We're presenting this competition in association with the online retailer Bundle Stars, who work directly with game developers and publishers to create bundles at high discounts. Games are sold individually, too of course, and you can find all your deals on the Bundle Stars store page.

Good luck! You'll find the full list of games you could win below the competition widget.

Here's the full list of the games you stand to win if you scoop first prize: Batman: Arkham Origins, Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY, Batman: Arkham City GOTY, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, F1 2014, GRID Autosport, Lords of the Fallen, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2, Alien Rage: Unlimited, Crusader Kings 2, Europa Universalis IV, Magicka, Mount & Blade: Warband, Blackguards 2, Goodbye Deponia, Farming Simulator 15, Styx, Cities XL Platinum, Worms Clan Wars, The Escapists, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, Darksiders II, Red Faction Guerilla, Demonicon: The Dark Eye, Tropico 5, Omerta: City of Gangsters, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Deadly Premonition, Shadowrun Online, Spintires, Planetary Annihilation, Pixel Piracy, Speedrunners, Forced, Battle vs Chess, Two Worlds II, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, The Ship: Murder Party.

Ten runners-up will win the Killer Bundle 2, which includes these games: Enemy Front, Space Rangers HD: A War Apart, Hegemony Rome: The Rise of Caesar, 10 Years After, Reprisal Universe, Samudai, Boid, Blitzkrieg Anthology, Blitzkireg 2 Anthology and Redline.