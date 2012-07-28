Weekend Game Deals - Orcs Must Buy

STEAM

It's a sequel hype-up weekend on Steam: Borderlands and its GOTY edition are both 75% off, as is Orcs Must Die! (There's also an Orcs Must Die! 2 demo available now, so have some of that.)

AMAZON

Amazon is running the same Borderlands deal as Steam , and many of the usuals are on sale as...usual.

GAMEFLY

GameFly returns to the list this week with 50% off Max Payne 3 and 75% off Mirror's Edge . Nice!

GAMESTOP

Bethesda games are up to 50% off this weekend on GameStop.

GOG

"Awesome Adventure Games" are 50% off on GOG this weekend. The list includes some personal favorites: The 11th Hour , Dreamfall: The Longest Journey , and Little Big Adventure (a.k.a Twinsen's Odyssey) .

More game deals



Green Man Gaming's Summ...oh wait, Winter Sale



Update: I don't usually add pre-order deals, but it has come to my attention (thanks commenters!) that Green Man is offering Borderlands 2 pre-orders for $40 with the voucher: PARTP-ALCNO-TIESU.

If you find any great deals we missed, the comments are a lovely place to share them.