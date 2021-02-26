We want to scoop Digital Combat Simulator World's fluffy clouds up and eat them

Developer Eagle Dynamics has shown off its upcoming work on Digital Combat Simulator World, a free-to-play military simulator, and it's all about volumetric, fluffy, puffed-out clouds. Just look at these things!

We will be rolling out the new Volumetric Clouds with a wide array of preset weather conditions. https://t.co/oRL4Yj0lvo pic.twitter.com/QFcQ7YhkHeFebruary 26, 2021 See more

The volumetric clouds and their preset weather conditions "vary in number of layers, coverage, density, elevations, thickness, precipitation and more." And more! The full notes are here, including a reassurance that "the Mission Editor weather tool will be enhanced to allow you to create your own weather presets. We are also pleased to confirm that the new clouds are synchronised for network play."

You want to see some clouds at night? Boom baby:

(Image credit: Eagle Dynamics)

"Boom baby" or words to that effect are what I imagine many players of Digital Combat Simulator quietly whisper to themselves in the virtual cockpit of an F-16 Viper, as their gleaming metal machines soar through this gorgeous cottony cumulus.

Digital Combat Simulator World isn't just about planes: it's got tanks, it's got ground vehicles, it's got ships, it's got choppers. The volumetric clouds will be arriving as part of a large 2.7 patch, which the developer is saying will be ready by the end of March.

Over the next coming weeks, a massive push is ongoing to prepare for the launch of DCS World 2.7. We are hoping to get there by the end of March and we are full burners on the job. pic.twitter.com/MTrtF9mfqLFebruary 19, 2021 See more

If you enjoy looking at incredibly accurate cockpits with lovingly-crafted surface textures, then Digital Combat Simulator World may be the game for you. It's strange, but these are the kind of clouds that makes you wish they'd give up on all this war stuff, and make a Superman game.