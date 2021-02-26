Popular

We want to scoop Digital Combat Simulator World's fluffy clouds up and eat them

Get a load of this cottony candyfloss.

Volumetric clouds in DCS.
(Image credit: Eagle Dynamics)

Developer Eagle Dynamics has shown off its upcoming work on Digital Combat Simulator World, a free-to-play military simulator, and it's all about volumetric, fluffy, puffed-out clouds. Just look at these things!

The volumetric clouds and their preset weather conditions "vary in number of layers, coverage, density, elevations, thickness, precipitation and more." And more! The full notes are here, including a reassurance that "the Mission Editor weather tool will be enhanced to allow you to create your own weather presets. We are also pleased to confirm that the new clouds are synchronised for network play."

You want to see some clouds at night? Boom baby:

Night-time clouds in Digital Combat Simulator.

(Image credit: Eagle Dynamics)

"Boom baby" or words to that effect are what I imagine many players of Digital Combat Simulator quietly whisper to themselves in the virtual cockpit of an F-16 Viper, as their gleaming metal machines soar through this gorgeous cottony cumulus.

Digital Combat Simulator World isn't just about planes: it's got tanks, it's got ground vehicles, it's got ships, it's got choppers. The volumetric clouds will be arriving as part of a large 2.7 patch, which the developer is saying will be ready by the end of March.

If you enjoy looking at incredibly accurate cockpits with lovingly-crafted surface textures, then Digital Combat Simulator World may be the game for you. It's strange, but these are the kind of clouds that makes you wish they'd give up on all this war stuff, and make a Superman game.

Rich Stanton

Rich was raised by a Spectrum 48K in the Scottish wilderness, and this early exposure to survival mechanics made him a rooter-out of the finest news truffles, and suspicious of all the soft, civilised Amiga people. These days he mostly plays Counter-Strike and Rocket League, and is good at one of them. He's also the author of a Brief History of Video Games.
