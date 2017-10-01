We want to hear your favorite LAN party memories

LAN parties are a sacred part of PC gaming's past, and one that we miss dearly. There's nothing technically stopping you and your friends from massing in a basement armed with chips, pop, and the will to stay up until dawn fragging one another. But the LAN party has definitely lost its appeal in a broadband internet age.

This weekend, we want to reminisce about that golden era of gluttonous gaming by hearing your favorite LAN party memories. We want to hear all the funny details, the ridiculous attempts to cram nine computers into a bedroom, the weird shenanigans you got up to at 4 AM when everyone was seriously sleep deprived. And if you have pictures or video to accompany your story, that's even better. Upload them and share it with us!

Hop into the comments and let us know about the best LAN party you've ever been to. We're going to take our favorite stories and compile them into an article for next week so that we can all reminisce together.