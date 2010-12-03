"We didn't start the fire": Stormwind Edition

A guild has put together an amazing music video for Billy Joel's We Didn't Light the Fire in World of Warcraft. The video races through the streets as passers by say each line from the song. It took a week of practice to choreograph, but the resulting video made the effort worthwhile. You'll find it embedded below.

The video uploader. Mr Zoddiak, who participated in making the video, said "It took about a week of planning, around 40 runs by myself to imagine the setup and route, an hour to setup the raid of 26 people, around 2 hours of practice runs and slight tweeks to placements, and a few real tries. What you see was our final go of the night. Over all, we had alot of fun." Another video is planned for the new year.