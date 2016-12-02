Watch the new Mass Effect: Andromeda gameplay trailer

We knew there'd be a new Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer at The Game Awards, and here it is!

The trailer shows off more than I expected, with narration describing some of the features that'll differentiate Andromeda from the original trilogy. The combat definitely looks like a speedy action game, perhaps with some Dishonored influence—which is the way the series has been trending. I'm not sure if pausing and squad commands are involved this time around, but it does look pretty cool, as I do want to teleport (ahem, technically Biotic Charge as has been pointed out!) and shoot fire out of my hand.

We've also learned that resource collection and crafting are emphasized, and there's a scanning tool (we saw a bit of it in the PS4 Pro trailer) that seems to act as detective vision. In general, it appears more 'open worldy' when planetside, with the return of wheeled transportation and bigger wildlife to fight—or be horribly, horribly murdered by.

There's also a chance you'll get murdered by Kett, which are the new alien bad guy race BioWare revealed a few weeks back. We're not certain of their role in the overall rim world narrative Mass Effect is going for, but coupled with our expert analysis of the last trailer, it might have something to do with space.

Mass Effect: Andromeda is set to release sometime next March.