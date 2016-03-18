Watch the full Mount & Blade 2 presentation from the PCG Weekender

Did the Mount & Blade 2 livestream from the PC Gamer Weekender leave you thirsty for more details on Taleworlds' self-described hardcore PC RPG? Rally to me, dear readers, because I have the unabridged Bannerlord presentation to share with you.

Community manager Frank Elliott and animator Sten Oom walked us through everything from the fine details of character creation to the transitions between strategy, RPG and action. There's a generous helping of battle scenes too. Better still, the full Q&A session is attached: hear about improved mod support, AI personalities, and watch them writhe while skirting questions they're not allowed to answer yet.