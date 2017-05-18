Popular

Watch the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal trailer right here

Cayde, Zavala, and Ikora ride into action and make things go boom.

This is the moment you've been waiting for (well, one of them, anyway): The official Destiny 2 gameplay reveal trailer has been rolled out at today's big  event, and you can check it out above.

Destiny 2 will be out on September 8 (Update: on consoles—the PC date hasn't actually been locked down yet), with early access available to gamers who preorder. Find out more at destinythegame.com, and we'll have some hands-on thoughts of our own in the near future. Stay tuned! 

