Watch Need for Speed Payback running in 4K at 60fps

Blink and you'll miss it.

The latest Need for Speed Payback video is a reminder that racing games are frequently gorgeous, especially if you’ve got a penchant for car porn. And they look even better in 4K, running at 60fps. 

I, lamentably, own neither a 4K monitor, nor a rig that could run any modern game at that resolution while maintaining 60fps, so I just have to sit here and dream. Need for Speed Payback looks striking, nonetheless. 

This is the second Need for Speed video to slide out of Gamescom, with the first showing off a 2018 BMW M5 in a high-speed chase with some cops. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
