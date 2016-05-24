Watch Game of Thrones stars kill each other in Overwatch

Conan O'Brien's Clueless Gamer segment is a clever way of advertising newly released games, but thankfully it's also (usually) entertaining. Especially when the game being showcased is Overwatch, and especially when the players are Tyrion and Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones, for some reason.

There's not much here that's particularly enlightening: Tyrion kills Cersei with a laser powered gun, and Conan's throne doubles as a toilet, but if you can look past the fact that this is a cunning marketing ploy, there are some laughs to be had.

Overwatch is out now, by the way, and aside from a few hiccups in its first minutes of launch, appears to be running smoothly.