Watch Dogs: Legion is bringing back the series' original lead character

The Watch Dogs: Legion video that played during today's Ubisoft Forward event didn't really show us anything we haven't seen previously. After the trailer, though, we did get a surprise: Aiden Pearce, the lead character of the original Watch Dogs, will be added to Legion in a post-launch update.

The Watch Dogs Legion season pass, as listed on the Ubisoft support site, will include a new story expansion, four unique heroes, bonus Deadsec missions and a Deadsec car skin, and the original Aiden Pearce experience, Watch Dogs Complete Edition. How exactly he'll fit into the Legions package isn't clear at this point, as live producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan said only that he'll be added to the game at some point after release.

"You asked, and he's back," Thillainathan said. "Older, but not necessarily wider, Aiden Pearce will be a fully playable character in Watch Dogs Legion as part of our post-launch plans."

The reaction to Pearce's presence appears to be mixed at this point. Some people responding to the announcement on Twitter are clearly enthusiastic, but others are put off by the character's murderous impulses and complete lack of personality. You can get a little taste of his style in the video: It's funny when a granny spy kicks a minimum wage security guard in the junk, but when Pearce has a guy on his knees and then straight-up executes him with a gunshot to the back of his skull, are we still supposed to laugh?

Oh hell yeah, I absolutely love Aiden Pearce in the first game I cannot wait.September 10, 2020

YESSSSS MY FAVORITE CHARACTER IS COMING!September 10, 2020

THANK U FOR BRINGING BACK AIDEN 😭🙏September 10, 2020

And some dissenting opinions:

if anything the Aiden Pearce character encapsulates a lot of our ills today: people with zero self awareness, going completely unhinged despite the fact that he brought it all on himself, accomplishing little else but stealing money from innocent people https://t.co/JnX5i05SPASeptember 10, 2020

Naturally, there are also plenty of calls to bring back Marcus from Watch Dogs 2, which seems like a pretty good idea to me.

Marcus Holloway is RIGHT THERE-has personality-has a backstory that explores the inherent racism in tech and the dystopia that follows for everybody-left the game in a position to challenge even larger authority-made the watch_dogs good-objectively better than aiden pierce pic.twitter.com/7ehVjcevgaSeptember 10, 2020

Watch Dogs Legion is set to come out on October 29, and we've got some pre-release impressions for you right here. The full Watch Dogs: Legion segment from Ubisoft Forward is below.