Watch an 11-minute mission walkthrough from Watch Dogs 2

At Ubisoft's press conference at E3, we were shown gameplay footage of a Watch Dogs 2 mission. The mission involved scouting and infiltrating a politician's penthouse to steal evidence of a rigged election. In the video, which you can see above, we get a look at some of the tools Marcus can use on his missions, such as drones, lures, and traps, and all the things he can hack into, including phones, security cameras, and cars.

Along the way we get a brief look at the open world of San Francisco, some of the other DedSec members you'll be working with, and how you can run into other Watch Dogs 2 players, playing their own game, as they pass you on the street.