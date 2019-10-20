Watch 30 mins of surprisingly stealthy Terminator: Resistance gameplay

Popular

Sneak, hack and pick locks.

You might think a Terminator FPS would be packed with explosions and shootouts, but a new gameplay video from Terminator: Resistance, which was revealed last month, suggests the Teyon-developed shooter will have whole sections where you don't touch your trigger.

The footage, from a PlayStation Access EGX livestream, features lots of sneaking, hacking via a Frogger-style minigame and picking locks to grab loot. Rather than blast terminators in the face, you're encouraged to take control of enemy turrets to do the hard work for you: whenever the player is spotted by the T-800s they're melted within sections, suggesting stealth is more a necessity than a choice. Ultra vision spots robots and turrets through walls—handy for plotting your route.

After slipping past turrets, the player enters a hospital that's trying to evoke horror game vibes, with T-800s prowling the corridors as you squirm through vents. 

Terminator: Resistance is out on November 15, and you can watch the reveal trailer here. Teyon have previously made the entirely forgettable Rambo: The Video Game.

Samuel Horti

Samuel is a long-time PC Gamer freelancer who loves RPGs and making long lists of games he'll never have time to play. You can find him on the floor, struggling under the weight of his Steam backlog.
