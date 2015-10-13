Wasteland 2's Director's Cut releases today

Like pretty much every recent cRPG, Wasteland 2 has been given a new version that makes significant changes to inXile's post-apocalyptic game. The Director's Cut is out today, as we mentioned a couple of months ago, and it adds prettier visual assets, the new Perks and Quirks systems that seem reminiscent of Darkest Dungeon, controller support, additional voiced lines and more.

There's an FAQ detailing all the changes here, but if you can't be bothered to read that, the main takeaway is that 32-bit systems won't be able to run Director's Cut. You'll still be able to play the old version of Wasteland 2, however.

If you already own the game on Steam, you'll find that the Director's Cut will magically appear in your Steam library as a new entry sometime today. If you own the game on GOG.com, Origin or anywhere else, details on where to find the new version will follow in due course.