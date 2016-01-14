Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade is coming to Early Access

It was a little shy of three years ago that the third-person MMO Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade was announced with a scheduled launch date (well, year) of 2015. That didn't happen, although we did get to see some gameplay footage thanks to a brief trailer that came out last November. But today developer Behavior Interactive announced that the game will soon go live on Steam Early Access.

“We are now preparing to fully move over to the Early Access program on Steam, where you can easily get into our Closed Alpha with all the payment options they offer and the ease of use of the Steam platform,” the studio said. “We‘ll be communicating more about our Early Access launch in the coming weeks and our servers will of course remain open.”

The move to Early Access means that the homegrown Founders Program, which offers three different packs available for prices ranging from $40 to $120, will close on January 25, after which the regular release pricing will kick in. Specifics about the standard purchase price(s) are yet to be revealed.