Warframe trailer teases its next quest where aliens launch a mass invasion

During Warframe's annual Tennocon convention, Digital Extremes unveiled a new trailer for the next quest in Warframe's main campaign, The New War. First teased during Tennocon last year, The New War sees the Sentients, an evil alien race that lives beyond the solar system, launch a full-scale invasion on Earth and its surrounding planets.

Among all the other updates announced at Tennocon today, this new quest is one of the most anticipated since it'll expand on Warframe's excellent but obscure story. You can watch the trailer above.

The New War is coming this Christmas.