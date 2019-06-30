Void Bastard devs reveal free challenge mode and paid Nemesis DLC

(Image credit: Future)

Strategic BioShock-y shooter Void Bastards is getting a free challenge mode alongside DLC that will add a new organization, a new weapon and new ships.

The challenge mode will stick you in difficult scenarios, such as "stealthing your way past super tough enemies, being forced to rely on amped up authorisation skills to take over ship systems and managing a super fast but hard to control client", developer Blue Manchu said in a Steam post. It's still "ironing out the details", and we don't yet know when it will launch.

The studio is also working on DLC that will add an "entirely new organization, complete with a new opponent, new ships and never before seen rewards". The announcement was accompanied by a video that you can see here—if you watch to the end you'll see the word "Nemesis" alongside a pink flower logo. I'm guessing that's the name of the new organisation. The DLC is "coming soon".

Blue Manchu says we'll find out more about a new weapon in the DLC in the coming week.

The shooting in Void Bastards isn't the best, but it's still worth playing. Samuel called it "a slightly messy first-person shooter lifted by some excellent weapons and a gorgeous art style" in his review.