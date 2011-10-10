Vindictus has launched! Officially!

Source-powered action RPG, Vindictus has just recieved its official launch. We've embedded the launch trailer below to prove it.

To celebrate a bunch of one-off in game events (complete with a lunch of limited edition items) are taking place. A new character, Evie, has also been added. She's a female magician who, according to the press release, will "bring a whole new dimension to the game. As the thumbnail highlights, she's a smiley lady.

To play, head over to the official site and sign up. Click "read and comment" for said trailer and more Evie screenshots.

For more on Vindictus, check out their Facebook page , have a poke around the official site , or read Josh's preview .