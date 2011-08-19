Video interview: Gabe Newell at Gamescom

[VAMS id="KJcT8Zc4721a3"]

Owen sat down with Gabe Newell at Gamescom for 20 minutes and 59 seconds of chat about groceries, Half Life 2: Episode 3, EA, Origin , Dota 2 and more. Watch every second in video above.

It's been an eventful conference for Valve this year. They skipped E3, but returned with a bang, launching a $1 million Dota 2 tournament and a suite of accessible e-sports spectator tools . Just before Gamescom started, they released the first information about Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as well. No Half Life 2: Episode 3 news, though. Perhaps more protesters can persuade Valve to reveal something.