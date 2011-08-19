How many protestors would it take to get Half-Life 2: Episode 3 news? Newell: "If they'd like to come out we could find out."

[bcvideo id="1116552932001"]

Owen has been talking to Gabe Newell at Gamescom about a recent incident at Valve HQ, where two protesters turned up with cardboard signs asking for more news on Half Life 2: Episode 3. Newell went out to meet the protesters, gave them pizza and soda, and then invited them in for a tour of the studio. They ended up sitting down to test Dota 2 and didn't leave until two days later.

Newell was tight lipped when we asked him about Episode 3. "No, we don't have anything," he said. "If the the protesters couldn't get it out of us..."

Then how many protesters would it take to get some Episode 3 news?

"I don't know," Newell replied, "but if they'd like to come out we could find out."

That sounds like a challenge to us. We also asked Gabe about Origin , EA's disappearing Steam games and Dota 2, a game he's played for 800 hours . You'll find a picture of Gabe Newell with the two protesters below, as seen on Kotaku . Half Life fans, you might need this .