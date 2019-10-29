Vampire: The Masquerade—Coteries of New York trailer introduces some sexy bloodsuckers

Vampire: The Masquerade—Coteries of New York is another chatty undead game with a very long name, but it's otherwise shaping up to be rather different from Bloodlines 2. Developed by Draw Distance, it's a narrative adventure with lots of pretty, but mostly static, backgrounds and plenty of text. Give the first trailer a watch above.

It's not the kind of game that lends itself well to a quick trailer, but it sets the scene and there's some lavish art to stare at. In Bloodlines 2's videos, we've mostly been treated to city streets and underground warrens, so this is a nice change.

You're a new, unauthorised vampire who must earn the trust of the slightly tyrannical Camarilla and try to find out who bit you and dropped you. It's a bit of a faux pas in vampire society. There are worse gigs than working for some hot immortal goths, but it looks like you'll also be able to team up with the firebrand Anarchs, the hot immortal punks. They're not big fans of the whole law and order deal that the Camarilla's got going.

With Bloodlines 2 pushed back until later in 2020, we've still got quite of a wait until we can skulk around Seattle, but Coteries of New York's launch is much closer. You'll be able to pick a side in the war between the Anarchs and Camarilla on December 4.