Valve working on Portal 2 level editor, GLaDOS possibly coming along for the ride

Portal's been begging for its own level-creation tool since GLaDOS first began turning frowns upside-down - physically, that is, by snapping people's necks. Fortunately, it's finally in the cards - with a pretty awesome twist, to boot.

According to an update to journalist Geoff Keighley's "The Final Hours of Portal 2" app (via Kotaku ), Valve's currently putting together a "a Photoshop for test chambers" that'll allow players to create and access content without ever having to leave the game. And who will be presiding over your devious machinations? Why, the nigh-immortal master of tests herself, GLaDOS.

"The writers are even discussing the idea of adding a personality to the editor," explained Keighley. "[I]magine what it would be like to have GLaDOS berate you every time you spell something incorrectly in Microsoft Word and you'll have a sense of where this can go."