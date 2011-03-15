[US Giveaway] Win a free copy of Total War: Shogun 2!

UPDATE: The war is over! Congrats to our ten winners: TJF588, LordNikon452, Gensolo, Gruvsf, BoobieTassels, Mythic, TheStealthyOne, Unitedaf, G00SE216, and jng2058! We'll be sending you your codes shortly. Thanks to everyone else who entered, and may your strategies serve you well.

War is upon us! Creative Assembly's epic-scale strategy game (and PCG Editor's Choice winner) Total War: Shogun 2 is out today, and it's a big one. To celebrate the arrival of one of the best Total Wars to date, we're giving away 10 Steam codes that you can use to get started on that enormous 15GB download. Read on to find out how to enter.

To enter to win one of our 10 Steam codes, leave a comment on this post telling us your favorite strategy. It doesn't even have to be a strategy for a game - could be your strategy for beating traffic, getting out of work early, or even #winning.

On Friday, March 18, we'll draw 10 lucky winners. May the best Shogun win!

This contest is open to US residents only.