Upgrade to an overclocked GeForce RTX 2060 for only $309 today

That GeForce GTX 780 Ti might have been one of the best graphics cards when it came out several years ago, but it's not even in the discussion these days. The GeForce RTX 2060 is, however, and you can nab one for only $309.99 right now.

We checked, and it's the cheapest around for a non-refurbished model. The caveat is you'll need to cash in a $20 mail-in-rebate and, less annoyingly, enter promo code EVGASU24 at checkout for an additional $10 off.

The model that's on sale is EVGA's GeForce RTX 2060 SC Gaming. In case you're not current with EVGA's lingo, SC means Super Clocked. EVGA actually has an FAQ that details the different acronyms, though strangely we don't see any listings for SDC (Super Duper Clocked) or SCFLXADC (Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Clocked). It's possible Jarred made those up, though, when we were discussing this deal.

Acronyms aside, the takeaway where is that this is a factory overclocked model—it boosts to 1,710MHz, which is faster than the 1,680MHz clock on Nvidia's own overclocked Founders Edition model. Depending on your cooling situation, you might also be able to eek out a few more MHz (your mileage will vary, of course). Plus, it traces the rays and all that fancy RTX stuff.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.