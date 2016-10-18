United Front Games reportedly closed, Smash+Grab no longer available

Update: A producer at United Front Games has seemingly confirmed on Twitter that the studio is closing.

Currently mourning the best job I've ever had, and the most wonderful team I've ever worked with. The end of a great era. Goodbye, UFG.October 18, 2016

Original story:

United Front Games, the Canadian studio responsible for Sleeping Dogs, Triad Wars and the recent Smash+Grab, has reportedly closed. The rumour's origin is NeoGAF, where a moderator of the forum broke the news. While no official announcement has been made by the studio, its latest game Smash+Grab is no longer purchasable on Steam, though the page is still there.

That last point is telling: since Smash+Grab is an Early Access title, it makes sense for a newly shuttered studio to no longer want to sell it. It also points to a rather unexpected closure, because the game only hit Steam this month, and was available for free last weekend. We wrote earlier this month that Smash+Grab "has a whole lot of potential crammed into its loot bag".

In any case, it's still a rumour: I'll keep this page updated as I learn more.