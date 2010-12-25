UK Christmas bonanza - Day 12: Win a Corsair Force Series 240GB solid state drive

Merry Christmas everyone! We hope you've enjoyed the UK Christmas bonanza. We've already given away thousands of pounds worth of games, headsets, graphics cards, board games and much more, but now it's time for the grand finale. We've saved the fanciest piece of tech for Christmas day. Read on for your chance to win a cutting edge 240GB solid state drive from Corsair worth £375.

The main difference between a solid state drive and a typical hard drive is speed. Solid state drives like the Corsair Force Series F240 speed up loading times across your system. Boot times are reduced and the whole OS is more responsive. With its read speed of 285MB/s and write speed of 275MB/s, you'll struggle to find a faster drive, which makes it great drive for gaming, too.

With one of these in your rig you can expect dramatically reduced load times and better performance from your games. Also, because there are no moving parts rattling around inside, it's spookily silent. Normally there's a trade-off. Most solid state drives tend have a lot less storage space than their HDD counterparts, but the Corsair Force Series F240 has 240GB, enough for plenty of games.

Features



Fast Performance — Games, applications and files load faster, while your system is more responsive



Compatible — Proven technology with installations on tens of thousands of systems worldwide



Flexible use — 2.5" form factor for your notebook or netbook needs, or use with included 3.5" bracket for your desktop computer



Silent operation — No moving parts means zero noise and high reliability



Low Power — Extend battery life for notebook and netbook users



Reliable — Over 1,000,000 hours mean time between failures



Backed by Corsair — A respected name with a passion for great service and support



It's Christmas day, a day that celebrates the joy of giving and, more importantly, the joy of receiving. To win, post in the comments below with a description of the gift that you'd give to PC Gamer if money, common sense and the laws of physics were no object. You have to live in the UK to enter. The entry that gives us the gift of Christmas lulz will be the proud owner of the F240 solid state drive, and shall henceforth be proclaimed the winners of Christmas 2010.

Winner: Steed! A beautiful piece of sci-fi writing.