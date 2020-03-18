Ubisoft warns that Rainbow Six Siege development could be slowed by the coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many game developers are moving to work from home, as are we—and maybe so are you. (If you're new to it, we can help.) It's a major step toward the effort to combat the spread of the disease, and studios are doing their best to keep on with business as usual: CD Projekt Red, for instance, said earlier this week that the shift to remote work shouldn't delay the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

Today, Ubisoft, collectively one of the largest game creators in the world, said that it too is enacting a work-from-home policy, but also warned that it could have an impact on the immediate future of Rainbow Six Siege.

"While the day-to-day play experience will remain unchanged on Rainbow Six Siege, we foresee that smaller patches will be cut in the short term," it said. "This will not impact upcoming content that is ready for release in the current update. However, we are assessing the impact on future planned content releases and we will keep the community up to date on any shifts in timelines that might occur."

Last week Rainbow Six Siege launched its Year 5 with Operation Void Edge, which added two new operators, Oryx and Iana, a reworked map, and various quality of life changes. Two more operators are planned in Year 5 Season 2, and one more each in seasons 3 and 4, along with more map reworks, changes to core gameplay, and new events. Following this update, Morgan refreshed our list of the best Rainbow Six Siege operators.