Twitch streamer Kaceytron has been suspended indefinitely over coronavirus comments

Popular Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" Caviness has been indefinitely suspended from the platform over a comment she made after she was asked if she would kiss someone who had the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Kaceytron was chatting on a Rajj Patel stream when she was asked the question. She joked that she would, and that she'd try to spread the coronavirus as much as possible.

"We would leave quarantine, and we would try to spread it as much as possible because the world would be a better place without old and poor people."

Global infections have reached more than 200,000 and more than 8,000 people have died, but it was specifically the threats directs towards "old and poor people" that seem to have earned her the suspension. The joke was a breach of Twitch's community guidelines by "engaging in hateful conduct and threats of violence against a person or group of people."

She shared the suspension on Twitter, adding that she doesn't "condone hatred towards any person" and that it was a poor reflection of her character.

I've been indefinitely suspended because of an insensitive comment I made lastweek. I don't condone hatred towards any person and it was a poor reflection of my character. I'm just trying to take this all in right now. I ask that my audience please remain calm and rational. pic.twitter.com/EOu0pn4vF8March 17, 2020

Temporary suspensions can go up to 30 days, but with indefinite suspensions the only option to to appeal it. In some cases, Twitch will suspend someone indefinitely with no opportunities to appeal the decision, but the wording of Kaceytron's suspension suggests she'll be able to try and overturn it.

