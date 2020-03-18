Popular

Twitch streamer Kaceytron has been suspended indefinitely over coronavirus comments

By

She breached the community guidelines by engaging in "hateful conduct" and "threats of violence."

(Image credit: Kaceytron)

Popular Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" Caviness has been indefinitely suspended from the platform over a comment she made after she was asked if she would kiss someone who had the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Kaceytron was chatting on a Rajj Patel stream when she was asked the question. She joked that she would, and that she'd try to spread the coronavirus as much as possible. 

"We would leave quarantine, and we would try to spread it as much as possible because the world would be a better place without old and poor people."

Global infections have reached more than 200,000 and more than 8,000 people have died, but it was specifically the threats directs towards "old and poor people" that seem to have earned her the suspension. The joke was a breach of Twitch's community guidelines by "engaging in hateful conduct and threats of violence against a person or group of people."

She shared the suspension on Twitter, adding that she doesn't "condone hatred towards any person" and that it was a poor reflection of her character. 

Temporary suspensions can go up to 30 days, but with indefinite suspensions the only option to to appeal it. In some cases, Twitch will suspend someone indefinitely with no opportunities to appeal the decision, but the wording of Kaceytron's suspension suggests she'll be able to try and overturn it. 

Cheers, Dextero

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments