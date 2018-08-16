Turtle Beach is releasing three sub-$100 PC gaming headsets

Turtle Beach is readying the release of three new headset models built specifically for the PC, the Elite Atlas Pro, Atlas Three, and Atlas One. All three are relatively affordable and have been designed in collaboration with various esports teams, the company says.

The Elite Atlas Pro is the most expensive of the bunch, though still under $100, even if barely ($99.95). That is around the same as the HyperX Cloud Alpha, one of the all-around best gaming headsets in our opinion. It features a metal headband with suspended padding, magnetic memory foam ear cushions, and a glasses friendly design.

Turtle Beach is billing the Elite Atlas Pro as a surround sound headset. It is equipped with "pro-tuned" 50mm Nanoclear drivers, and has a removable high sensitivity microphone with TruSpeak technology. It comes with 3.5mm and PC splitter cables.

Directly underneath the Elite Atlas Pro is the Atlas Three ($79.95), which also uses 50mm drivers, though there is no indication they have undergone any special tuning. The headband is a bit different—it is "metal-reinforced," meaning it is made of plastic with a strip of metal, and the padding is not suspended.

This one can go wireless, with a rechargeable battery that Turtle Beach says is good for over 40 hours of gaming.

Finally, the Atlas One ($49.95) is the most affordable of the bunch. It features 40mm drivers with a high sensitivity flip-to-mute microphone. Like the Atlas Three, it has a metal-reinforced headband, but without thick padding.

All three headsets should be available to preorder later today, and will release at the end of September.